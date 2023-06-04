Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 618 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.60.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

