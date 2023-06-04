Korea Investment CORP Sells 280,486 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,486 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.