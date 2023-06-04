Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $150,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $138.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

