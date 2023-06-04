ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 93,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

