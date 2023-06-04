Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

