Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $150,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $213.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

