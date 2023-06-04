Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,819 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.