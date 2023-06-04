Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,495 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average of $215.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

