Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,579. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

