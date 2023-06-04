11,065 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

