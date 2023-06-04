11,065 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.