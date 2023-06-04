Credit Suisse AG Has $65.14 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $65,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $361.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.12 and its 200-day moving average is $384.14.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

