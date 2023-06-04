Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $74.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.