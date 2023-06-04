Credit Suisse AG Has $74.43 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $74,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.
SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
