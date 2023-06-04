Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $67,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 1,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,068 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTS opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.