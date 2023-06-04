Korea Investment CORP Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.76 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.