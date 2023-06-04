Credit Suisse AG Has $59.44 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $59,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

