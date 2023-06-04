BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $703,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

