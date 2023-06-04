Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,116,972 shares of company stock valued at $245,582,041. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

