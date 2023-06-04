Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 717 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.