Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $372.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.38. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

