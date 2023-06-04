Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,320 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $336,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,413,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $497.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

