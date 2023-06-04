Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

