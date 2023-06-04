GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

