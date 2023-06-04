Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $153,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE MHK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

