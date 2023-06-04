Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $340.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

