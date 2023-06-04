Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2 %

RPD opened at $48.55 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

