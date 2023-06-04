Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,468,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $365,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

