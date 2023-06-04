Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

