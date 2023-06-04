Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,661 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $346,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $164.04 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

