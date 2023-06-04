Cipher Capital LP Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

