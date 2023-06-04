The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,898 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

IPG stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

