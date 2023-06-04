Korea Investment CORP Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

