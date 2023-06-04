Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.