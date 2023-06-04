Korea Investment CORP Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

