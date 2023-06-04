JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $193,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

CM stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

