JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 596,365 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,397,323 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $195,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.