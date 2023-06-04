Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $616,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after acquiring an additional 226,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.