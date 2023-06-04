Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $422,716,000 after acquiring an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,692,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $384,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

