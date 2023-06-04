Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,420 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $73,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.8 %

FCX opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.