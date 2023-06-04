Credit Suisse AG Buys 453,323 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,323 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $63,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

