Korea Investment CORP Has $4.25 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

