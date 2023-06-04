American Century Companies Inc. Has $41.67 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $41,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

