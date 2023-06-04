Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after buying an additional 525,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

