ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,534,000 after buying an additional 177,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

