Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $149,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX opened at $62.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

