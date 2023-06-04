Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,053 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.