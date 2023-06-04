ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 18,849 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.12. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.