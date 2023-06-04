Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444,684 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $64,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STT opened at $71.55 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

