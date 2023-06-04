ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,164 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

COF opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

