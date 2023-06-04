Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

